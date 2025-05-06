Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL semi-final second leg: Who history and stats favour

The UEFA Champions League semi-final tie between Inter Milan and Barcelona is finely poised after an exciting 3-3 draw in the first leg, a game many fans are already calling one of the most thrilling in recent UCL memory.

While both teams gave supporters a spectacle, the result likely favours Inter slightly, with the second leg to be played at their home ground, the iconic San Siro.

Inter go into the return fixture boasting an impressive 16-match unbeaten run at home in the Champions League (13 wins, 3 draws). They’ve also built a solid track record when playing Spanish clubs on home turf, recording 12 wins, 10 draws and just 4 losses.

Against Barcelona in particular, the Italian giants have held their own, winning twice, drawing three times, and losing only once at home in the UCL.

Although their recent overall form has been a bit inconsistent with just one win in their last six matches, Inter did pick up a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Verona last weekend.

That result kept their Serie A title dreams alive and could give them some momentum going into this crucial clash.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are still chasing multiple trophies this season. They've already lifted the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, and are also in the running for the La Liga title.

At the weekend, they showed grit by coming from behind to beat already-relegated Real Valladolid 2-1. Now, they face the challenge of making it to their sixth Champions League final.

To do so, the Catalan side must overcome a tough record in semi-final away legs in the UCL, having won just two of 15 such games (2 wins, 2 draws, 11 losses).

Still, their recent European away form offers hope. They’ve won four of their last five UCL away matches, and they've tasted victory in three of their last six visits to Italy.

Prediction

Goals are likely to be on the menu again in Milan, as 15 of Barcelona’s last 16 Champions League matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored. With both sides known for attacking flair, another goal-filled encounter could be on the cards.

More than two goals will likely be scored in this second leg clash.

Players to watch

Inter striker Marcus Thuram opened the scoring in the first leg, and interestingly, six of his last seven club goals have either kicked off or finished the scoring.

Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal also netted in the first leg just like he did in their earlier UCL match against another Italian side. Four of his five Champions League goals this season have come before the 60-minute mark.

Hot stat

Barcelona have kept a relatively clean disciplinary record in Europe this season, picking up just one yellow card per Champions League match on average.