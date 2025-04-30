Barcelona vs Inter: Champions League Semi-final preview, H2H, predictions

Barcelona go into this UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final first leg against Inter Milan full of confidence after their thrilling 3-2 extra-time win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

That victory gave them a record 32nd Copa del Rey title. Having had an extra day of rest compared to Inter, Barcelona will be feeling slightly fresher as they get ready for their 17th match against the Italian giants in European competition.

Head-to-head record

So far, the Spanish side has a better head-to-head record, winning eight, drawing five, and losing only three.

This is the first time the two teams are meeting in the knockout rounds since the 2009/10 season, when Inter, led by José Mourinho, beat Barcelona over two legs in the semi-finals. Even then, Barcelona won the second leg 1-0 at home.

They’ll be hoping for another home success, especially since they’ve not lost a UCL match at home this season (five wins and one draw).

Teams’ form

They scored at least three goals in five of those games, but the only team to stop them from both winning and scoring freely was another Italian side, Atalanta.

While Barcelona are still chasing four trophies this season, Inter Milan’s hopes of winning two are now shaky.

They lost 3-0 to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia and followed that with a 1-0 defeat to Roma in Serie A, putting them three points behind in the title race. Inter have now gone four matches without a win and haven’t scored in their last three. Clearly not the best way to prepare for a tough away trip.

Still, Inter have looked strong in the Champions League, going unbeaten in their last six matches (five wins, one draw). They've already knocked out tough teams like Feyenoord and Bayern Munich.

They’ve also won their last three away games in the competition. However, they haven’t won in Spain for more than 20 years (three draws and seven losses).

Players to Watch

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been in fine form, scoring first in each of their last two UCL home games. Six of his seven Champions League goals this season have come in the first half.

For Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu has scored three goals in the competition – all from set pieces (free-kicks or penalties), each helping Inter to a win.

Fun Fact

Inter have kept eight clean sheets in this season’s Champions League, just one away from matching the record for an Italian club, held by Juventus and AC Milan.

Prediction

The Italians have been compact in defense all season but have conceded in all of their previous nine games, and the Catalans have also proven to be a free-scoring side this campaign.