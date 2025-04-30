Pulse All Star Games with top influencers to raise Mental Health Awareness set for May 1

Ghana’s leading innovative new media company, Pulse Ghana, is set to thrill fans with an exciting all-star game dubbed Pulse All Star Games featuring the country's top influencers.

This event will be hosted at the East Legon Wembley Plus Astroturf on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and promises to be a fun-filled day as top Ghanaian content creators battle for the ultimate.

Pulse Ghana seeks to bring its youthful audience together to experience a day of competition, community, and championing mental wellness.

This year’s Pulse All Stars Games, with the theme “Be Kind To Your Mind,” aims to amplify the importance of taking mental health seriously.

As part of the May 2025, Mental Health Awareness Month, the focus is on the importance of mental health, and how fostering a supportive community can create positive change.

Four star-studded influencer teams led by Made in Ghana, Wesley Kesley, Endurance Grand, and Eyram, will battle each other in 10 compelling games from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Games for this year's competition

These games are Football, Relay Race, Sack Race, Tug-of-War, Lime and Spoon, Balloon Target, Cloth Parachute Race, Arm Wrestling, Ampe, and Ball and Basket.

Other exciting experiences such as mini-games for attendees, engagement by supporting brands, and live performances, have been lined up to give attendees a worthy holiday experience.

Top Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa is the game commissioner for this year’s Pulse All Star Games.

How to get tickets

Tickets can be purchased online via Pulse All Stars Games Tickets or on the day of the event for only GH₵50.

Each ticket purchase goes directly to charity to support mental health in Ghana.

The event is supported by Verna Mineral Water, Flora Tissue, Top Choco, Ghandour Cosmetics, RNAQ Foundation, Johnnie Walker, and QBeSpoke.