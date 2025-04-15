Pulse All Star Games: Why mental health matters

In a world where showing up every day feels like a performance — especially for creators, influencers, and Gen Zs trying to carve out space — mental health isn’t just a conversation anymore. It’s a lifeline. And while we’ve made strides in talking about it, the reality is, most of us are still navigating it alone. That’s why the Pulse All-Star Games: Influencer Edition isn’t just another event on the calendar — it’s a soft landing. A bold reset. A reminder that we’re allowed to breathe.

Happening this May Day, May 1, 2025, the All-Star Games blend competition with compassion, influence with intention. It’s a high-energy space where mental wellness takes centre stage — not as an afterthought, but as the main event. The theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is “Community” — and Pulse is running with it, literally and metaphorically.

From shooting goals and relay races to side-line banter and shared laughs, every moment is designed to ease the pressure, not pile it on. This isn’t about who wins — it’s about how we show up for each other. Because sometimes, the most healing thing you can do is pass the ball, cheer someone on, or just be there.

Let’s talk real. Creators are digital athletes. The grind to stay trending, relatable, and “on” 24/7 is brutal. But what if movement was more than content? What if it was healing? What if sports became self-care — not in a cliché, hashtag-y way — but in a “this feels good and I didn’t know I needed it” kind of way?

Pulse is curating that space. A space where rest is cool, joy is the agenda, and community is the MVP. Whether you’re in the game or watching from the sidelines, the message is the same: your mental health matters. And you don’t have to figure it out alone.