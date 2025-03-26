Dear Pulse,

I’ve always struggled with body confidence, but one thing I feel most insecure about is the size of my scrotum. It’s larger than average and even bigger than my penis, which makes me feel extremely self-conscious. This insecurity affects my confidence, especially in relationships, where I constantly worry about how a partner might perceive me. Because of this, I’ve never had sex—I’m too ashamed and afraid of how someone might react.

I try to remind myself that everyone is different and that bodies come in all shapes and sizes, but the shame still lingers. I want to be intimate and have a normal relationship, but I feel like this part of my body will always hold me back. How do I move past this?

Steve.

Dear Steve,

First of all, thank you for sharing solmething personal. Struggling with body image can feel isolating, but you are not alone. Many people battle insecurities, especially in relationships. Often, we are much harsher on ourselves than others would be.

The right partner will value you beyond appearances—confidence and emotional connection matter more than physical traits. If this insecurity is affecting your self-esteem, therapy might help you build a healthier self-image. Speaking to a doctor could also provide reassurance.

Your body does not define your worth, and it should not stop you from experiencing love and intimacy. You deserve to feel confident just as you are.