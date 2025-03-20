Ask Pulse: I slept with my pastor, now he wants to leave his wife for me -What do I do

Dear Pulse,

I never imagined this would happen. It started with counselling sessions to resolve some issues I was facing, which turned into late-night chats, but one thing led to anothe in a face to face meeting at his officer and we ended up in bed together.

Now, he says he wants to leave his wife for me.

He is a prominent man of God and claims he's unhappy in his marriage and that I make him feel alive. But deep down, I wonder—what if he regrets it later? What if I’m just a phase? I feel guilty, confused, and unsure of what to do. Should I walk away or take the risk? What should I do?

Serwaa.

Dear Serwaa,

This is a messy situation, and deep down, you already know the answer. If he truly wanted to leave his wife, he would have done so before getting involved with you. Think about the future—can you really trust a man who cheated with you? Walking away might be hard, but it could save you from greater pain.