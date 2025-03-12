Ask Pulse: I'm pregnant for my boyfriend’s uncle – What do I do?

Dear Pulse,
I don’t know how this happened, but I’ve made a huge mistake. I’m pregnant, and the baby isn’t my boyfriend’s—it’s his uncle’s.
It started with small favours. Mr. Kofi was kind to me, always there when Kwame and I had problems. One night, I was upset after a fight with Kwame, and I found comfort in his uncle. One thing led to another, and now I’m in this mess.
I cannot terminate it too because of my Christian beliefs.
I don’t know what to do. If I confess, I could ruin everything. If I stay silent, I’ll be living a lie. Should I tell the truth or keep my secret?
- Adjoa
Dear Adjoa,
You’re in a tough spot, and there’s no easy way out. The truth will come out eventually, whether now or later. Hiding it may seem like the easier option, but can you live with the guilt?
Before making any decisions, you need to think about what’s best for you and the baby. Talk to Mr. Kofi first—he deserves to know. Then, you have to decide whether to tell Kwame. It won’t be easy, but honesty might be the only way to free yourself from this burden.
Whatever you choose, be ready for the consequences.
- Pulse