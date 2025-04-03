Mourinho warned by Fenerbache after pinching nose of Galatasaray coach

Jose Mourinho has been warned that he could face punishment from his own club after pinching the nose of Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk.

The incident took place after a heated Turkish Cup quarter-final between Galatasaray and Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Wednesday night.

Galatasaray won the match thanks to two goals from Victor Osimhen. The game was tense, with emotions running high.

During stoppage time, a clash between the two benches resulted in red cards for Fenerbahce’s Mert Yandas and Galatasaray players Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz.

Tensions continued after the final whistle, as both managers were speaking with the match officials in the centre circle. Mourinho walked up behind Buruk and pinched his nose, causing the Galatasaray coach to react by covering his face and falling to the ground.

Galatasaray’s vice-president, Metin Ozturk, criticised Mourinho’s behaviour, calling it a physical attack. He suggested that Fenerbahce might punish their own manager before the Turkish Football Federation takes action.

Ozturk questioned Mourinho’s actions, saying he would not behave this way in any other country and urging Fenerbahce to take responsibility.

Buruk himself dismissed the incident, saying there was no real issue between him and Mourinho. However, he admitted that the action was not very respectful. He added that managers should behave better in such situations and that Mourinho’s move lacked class.

Galatasaray mock Mourinho

Galatasaray later mocked Mourinho on social media, posting a picture of Buruk smiling in his direction with the caption: "YOU SHOULD NOT ATTACK, YOU SHOULD DIGEST!" accompanied by a shushing emoji. Another post featured a cartoon of Mourinho with the words, "Galatasaray drives you crazy."

This is not Mourinho’s first controversy this season. In February, he was given a four-game ban for criticising match officials after a previous game against Galatasaray.