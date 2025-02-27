Jose Mourinho banned 4 matches for racist remarks after the Istanbul derby

Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-match suspension following allegations of racist remarks directed at Galatasaray.

The Fenerbahce manager faced accusations from his Turkish rivals of making "racist statements" after Monday's goalless Istanbul derby.

Mourinho, who previously managed Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham, alleged that Galatasaray had attempted to influence the referee to book one of his players early in the match.

During a post-match press conference, he stated,

Everyone on the opposing bench was jumping around like monkeys.

Galatasaray swiftly condemned the 62-year-old Portuguese coach, claiming he has "consistently used derogatory language toward the Turkish people" since arriving in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce countered by dismissing the allegations as "pathetic slander."

The Turkish Football Federation has since ruled that Mourinho will serve a significant suspension for his conduct after the match.

Official statement

In an official statement, the federation declared that Mourinho's comments during the press conference

Included expressions that could incite violence and disorder in sports, were divisive and separatist in nature, and had the potential to provoke fan incidents.

The heated derby was officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who was specially appointed after Mourinho accused Turkish officials of favouring Galatasaray in their decisions.

Mourinho also faced criticism for entering the referees' dressing room after the game, which led to a second charge for directing

derogatory and offensive statements toward the Turkish fourth official

The statement further alleged that he made

insulting and offensive remarks toward the Turkish football community and all Turkish referees.

As a result, Mourinho received a two-game ban for each charge, totalling a four-match suspension, along with a fine of £35,000.

He will miss Fenerbahce's upcoming league matches against Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Bodrum, and Trabzonspor.