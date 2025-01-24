[Video] Rangers and Manchester United hooligans clash and throw bottles at each other

Manchester United and Rangers fans clashed in Manchester before their highly anticipated Europa League match at Old Trafford last night.

It was the first meeting between the two clubs since November 2010, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Videos circulating online captured a large group of supporters from both sides involved in altercations, including throwing bottles, despite a heavy police presence attempting to restore order.

Both teams entered the match ranked in the top eight of the Europa League standings, with Rangers in eighth and Manchester United one spot above them.

Match recap

The on-field action lived up to expectations as Manchester United secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Rangers at Old Trafford.

The first half ended goalless despite several chances for both teams. The deadlock was broken in the 52nd minute when Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland inadvertently punched a Christian Eriksen corner into his net.

United appeared poised to extend their lead but struggled to convert their opportunities. Rangers capitalised in the 85th minute when Cyriel Dessers scored a brilliant equaliser, set up by James Tavernier.

However, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes delivered a stoppage-time winner, heading in a cross from Lisandro Martinez to seal all three points in a thrilling contest.

The victory keeps Manchester United in strong contention in the Europa League, while the clash between fans overshadowed an otherwise memorable night of football.

The Ruben Amorim-led team will be in action this weekend in the Premier League when they take on Fulham at the Craven Cottage in London.