Manchester United 2-1 Rangers: Fernandes rescues Red Devils with late heroics

Bruno Fernandes delivered a dramatic injury-time winner as Manchester United edged past Rangers 2-1 in an electrifying Battle of Britain Europa League clash at Old Trafford.

The first half was a tightly contested affair, ending goalless despite numerous chances from both sides. Rangers looked dangerous early, with Igamane sliding a pass to Raskin in the 10th minute, but Bayindir’s quick reaction kept the visitors at bay. Moments later, Yilmaz attempted an audacious lob that landed on the roof of the net.

United came close to breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Garnacho cut inside from the left and unleashed a shot, only for Raskin to nod it over the bar. De Ligt thought he had scored from the ensuing corner, but the goal was disallowed after Yoro was caught pushing Propper during the buildup.

The end-to-end action continued as both Diallo and Martinez tested Rangers goalkeeper Butland, while Igamane forced Bayindir into a full-stretch save just before halftime. Despite their efforts, the teams entered the break level.

The second half began dramatically, with an unfortunate own goal from Butland in the 52nd minute. Attempting to clear Eriksen’s corner, the Rangers keeper inadvertently punched the ball into his own net, gifting United the lead.

United pressed for a second, with Garnacho striking the post and Maguire narrowly missing a header. Butland redeemed himself with a series of excellent saves, keeping Rangers in the contest as they sought an equaliser.

In the 85th minute, Rangers finally found their breakthrough. Tavernier delivered a sublime pass to Dessers, who finished clinically inside the box, sending the travelling fans into raptures.

However, just as the match seemed destined for a draw, Fernandes stepped up in stoppage time. Meeting Martinez’s delicate cross, the United captain volleyed home to seal a thrilling victory for the Red Devils and leave Rangers heartbroken.

It was a match filled with drama, grit, and moments of brilliance, with Fernandes ultimately proving the difference for Manchester United.

Manchester United's next game