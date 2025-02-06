Jose Mourinho slaps translator for confusing ‘twilight’ with ‘toilet’ (Video)

Jose Mourinho playfully slapped his Fenerbahce translator after a funny mistake during a press conference.

Mourinho, who became Fenerbahce's manager this summer, caused a moment of surprise in the press room when his translator confused the word "twilight" with "toilet." The Special One was speaking to the media after Fenerbahce’s dramatic 3-2 win over Caykur Rizespor on Sunday when things took a funny turn.

While talking about finding a balance between the "paradise" and "hell" of being a football manager, Mourinho mentioned he could enter the "twilight zone." However, his translator misunderstood the word and asked if he had said "toilet zone."

Mourinho quickly corrected him and gave the translator a friendly slap on the shoulder. The mix-up made everyone in the press room laugh, and fans online enjoyed the funny moment as well.

Mourinho's coaching journey began when he also worked as a translator for Sir Bobby Robson during the 1990s when Robson was the manager of Sporting Lisbon and Porto. Even with no coaching experience at the time, Mourinho impressed Robson with his knowledge of football.

Robson once said:

"He’d [Mourinho] come back and hand me a dossier that was absolutely first class. As good as anything I’d received. Here he was, in his early-30s, never been a player or a coach, giving me reports as good as anything I ever got."

The pair enjoyed success together at Porto, where Robson made Mourinho his assistant. They reached the Champions League semi-finals in the 1993-94 season, only to be knocked out by Johan Cruyff's Barcelona.

They also won back-to-back Portuguese titles in 1995 and 1996, and when Cruyff left Barcelona, Robson was hired by the club.