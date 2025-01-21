From the 'Special One' to the 'Special Wine': Jose Mourinho launches new wine

Jose Mourinho has launched a new wine called “The Special One,” which is already available for fans to pre-order.

The Portuguese manager, who made his iconic move to Chelsea from Porto in 2004, famously declared upon his arrival:

Please don’t call me arrogant, but I’m European champion and I think I’m a special one.

This was after he had led Porto to Champions League glory the previous season, cementing his reputation as one of football’s elite managers.

In a video posted on his social media, Mourinho introduced the wine, tasting it while speaking to the camera.

Finals, I’ve won them. Leagues, I’ve conquered them. I’ve never been one of the bottle. I make the bottle. I prefer not to speak. My achievements, my success, my work, they speak for themselves. This is The Special One.

Bottles of the wine are now available for pre-order through the product's official website, with another description from Mourinho accompanying the listing.

It reads:

Handpicked from one of my favourite regions in Portugal, this wine reflects my relentless desire to enjoy every moment in life. From the rich soils of Portugal to your table, this wine is more than a drink - it's a journey of flavour, character and heritage. From one special one to another, here's to creating unforgettable moments and raising a glass to life's finest celebrations.

Mourinho's career path

Mourinho’s career continued to soar after his arrival at Stamford Bridge. He went on to win three Premier League titles across two spells as Chelsea boss, adding to his success with a treble at Inter Milan and a La Liga title with Real Madrid.

After leaving Chelsea in 2016, he took charge of Manchester United, Tottenham, and Roma.