GFA boss Kurt Okraku responds to Eddie Nketiah’s decision to represent Ghana

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has responded to Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah's comments about being open to playing for the Black Stars after originally opting to play for England.

Speaking during an interview on Original FM, Okraku was clear that no official discussions have taken place so far regarding the player's interest.

He emphatically stated that he has not been involved in any talks concerning the forward’s possible switch to Ghana. Okraku said:

No one has spoken to me about Eddie Nketiah.

READ ALSO: Eddie Nketiah reveals latest decision on representing Ghana

The 25-year-old, born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, has long been a target for the Ghana Football Association (GFA). They have made several attempts to convince him to wear the Black Stars jersey.

Nketiah rose through the ranks at Arsenal, impressing many before moving to Crystal Palace. He has played for England at every youth level and even got called up to the senior team in 2023 for matches against Scotland and Ukraine.

However, he wasn’t included in the final squad and hasn’t been picked again since.

Nketiah's comment on representing Ghana

Now, in an interview on The Beautiful Game podcast, the striker hinted at a change of heart, where he shared:

When I was younger, representing England was an option after progressing through the youth system. But if Ghana invites me, then I'll be there.

His comments have reignited conversations around dual-nationality footballers particularly those who initially commit to other countries but later consider Ghana when their international chances grow slim elsewhere.

With mix reactions from fans on a post shared by Pulse Sports Ghana’s Instagram page.

Even with the renewed buzz, Okraku’s response suggests that nothing official has started between the GFA and Nketiah yet. His statement indicates that while the player’s openness is welcome news to many Ghanaians, no move is currently underway.

MUST READ: Pulse All Star Games with top influencers to raise Mental Health Awareness set for May 1