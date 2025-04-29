Eddie Nketiah reveals latest decision on representing Ghana

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah has finally shown interest in playing for Ghana, years after turning down chances and waiting for a proper England senior team call-up.

The 25-year-old, born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, has long been a target for the Ghana Football Association (GFA). They have made several attempts to convince him to wear the Black Stars jersey.

Nketiah rose through the ranks at Arsenal, impressing many before moving to Crystal Palace. He has played for England at every youth level and even got called up to the senior team in 2023 for matches against Scotland and Ukraine.

However, he wasn’t included in the final squad and hasn’t been picked again since.

Now, in a recent interview on The Beautiful Game podcast, the striker has hinted at a change of heart. He said:

When I was younger, representing England was an option after progressing through the youth system. But if Ghana invites me, then I'll be there.

Nketiah's U-turn

This is a big moment for Ghana, who have been chasing his commitment for years. Although his current season at Palace has been underwhelming. He has scored only one goal and provided one assist in 25 games this season.

A switch to international football might offer him a new spark especially having been left out of the Three Lions set up in recent call ups.

For Ghana, still in search of reliable forwards, Nketiah’s availability could be a timely boost. With key international matches coming up including a possible fifth World Cup showing for the Black Stars, his decision could help strengthen the team’s attack.

