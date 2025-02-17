Police to investigate brutal attack on referee at Ghana league match

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the violent altercations that occurred during Sunday’s Division One League match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks, reports JoySports.

Authorities have confirmed that a team has been dispatched from the Central Regional Police Commander’s office to collect evidence, and several suspects have already been identified in connection with the incident.

The report states that as part of their investigation, police are focusing on the twenty officers stationed at the Dr. Nduom Sports Complex during the match. These officers will be the primary source of intelligence regarding the violent scenes that unfolded after a controversial penalty decision.

The mayhem erupted after referee Eso Doh Morrison awarded a penalty to Swedru All Blacks, a decision that caused immediate outrage among the Elmina Sharks players, officials, and fans.

The drama began when two players collided in the penalty box, and although Morrison initially did not blow his whistle for a penalty, he later pointed to the spot after medics attended to the players.

This penalty call sparked intense protests, but despite the backlash, the decision stood, and the penalty was converted. However, as the match ended and referee Morrison made his way toward the dressing room tunnel, a group of aggressive Sharks fans confronted him.

In shocking footage that quickly spread online, Elmina Sharks player Jay Asamoah Kola was seen picking up a stone and attempting to strike Morrison. A quick intervention by an unidentified individual and a police officer managed to prevent the attack, with the stone narrowly missing the referee’s head.

Worrying trend of hooliganism

This latest violent episode follows a tragic incident two weeks ago, when Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley, was fatally stabbed at a Ghana Premier League match.

The disturbing rise in football-related violence has now prompted calls for more stringent measures to address hooliganism within the sport.