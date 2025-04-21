Pope Francis passes away at age 88

The Vatican has announced the death of Pope Francis, the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, at the age of 88.

The pontiff, who assumed the papacy in 2013 following the resignation of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, was a transformative figure in modern Catholicism.

Official announcement from the Vatican

Cardinal Kevin Farrell confirmed the news in an official statement, expressing profound grief:

Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 a.m. this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.

Following papal tradition, the process of electing a new pope—known as the conclave—will commence within 15 to 20 days.

The Legacy of the "People’s Pope"

Born in 1936, Pope Francis made history as the first pontiff from South America. His papacy was defined by compassion for the marginalised, earning him the title of the "People’s Pope".

In 2016, he famously washed the feet of refugees from various faiths at a Roman asylum centre, embodying his commitment to humility and service.

He was an outspoken advocate on climate change, economic inequality, and the role of women in the Church.

His unprecedented openness toward the LGBTQ+ community marked a significant shift in Vatican discourse. In 2013, he stated:

If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge them?

However, his stance on gender identity, surrogacy, abortion, and euthanasia remained aligned with traditional Church doctrine. In April 2024, he reinforced these positions by approving the document "Dignitas Infinita" (Infinite Dignity).

Controversies and lasting impact

Despite his progressive reputation, Pope Francis faced scrutiny in 2024 following reports that he used a homophobic slur in private discussions. This incident sparked debate over the balance between his reformist vision and Church orthodoxy.

As the world mourns his passing, Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of pastoral warmth, global advocacy, and a Church forever changed by his leadership.