Man United star left mid-game after his son ‘split his entire head open’ at home

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof had to leave the stadium at half-time during their Europa League match against Lyon after a family emergency.

The Swedish player, who started the game on the bench, was forced to leave due to what manager Ruben Amorim later described as "personal reasons." It has now been revealed that Lindelof’s young son suffered a serious accident at home, reports the Mirror.

Speaking about the incident, Lindelof’s wife, Maja, explained:

“An hour before the [Lyon] game started, our babysitter called and said they were in an ambulance on the way to hospital. My youngest son, Francis, had split his entire head open. He had been chasing his big brother Ted Louie at home and fell into our glass staircase.”

She continued:

His forehead was in two parts. He spent Thursday and Friday in hospital and needed plastic surgery to put his forehead back together. He was put under anesthetic for the operation.

Maja added:

It’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this happening with one of my children. It was incredibly unpleasant and not something I want to experience again.

Lindelof's son undergoes successful surgery

Fortunately, the operation was successful. The relieved mother said:

Francis is back on track. He’s a Viking and already back to normal. Everyone was so worried, but he just carries on like nothing ever happened.

Although doctors have said Francis will have a noticeable scar, Maja shared:

Never mind – I’m just happy it went so well.