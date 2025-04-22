CR7 and 9 other football stars you probably didn’t know have African roots

Football is a global sport rich in diversity. Many players with African roots have made a massive impact on the game. Legends like Zinedine Zidane and Patrice Evra, along with modern stars like Vinícius Júnior and Cristiano Ronaldo, show how Africa’s heritage has helped shape football greatness.

Cristiano Ronaldo

It might surprise many to learn that Cristiano Ronaldo has African ancestry. His maternal family roots trace back to Cape Verde, a group of islands off the coast of West Africa. Growing up in Madeira, where there’s strong Cape Verdean influence, Ronaldo’s connection highlights Africa’s hidden role in football’s global reach. Just imagine if he had chosen to play for Cape Verde instead of Portugal!

Vinícius Júnior

Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior recently discovered his African heritage through a DNA test. It showed links to the Tikar tribe in Cameroon. This was part of the "Golden Roots" campaign, celebrating African culture’s impact on Brazil. Vinícius has proudly embraced this, using his platform to fight racism and promote pride in his roots, making him a key figure for Afro-Brazilian representation.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s star striker, has deep ties to the Democratic Republic of Congo. His parents were Congolese immigrants, and his father was also a professional footballer. Lukaku proudly speaks about his African roots and actively supports African causes, never shying away from standing up against racism in football.

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich’s young talent Jamal Musiala has Nigerian roots through his father and German roots through his mother. Raised partly in England, Musiala could have played for Nigeria or England but chose Germany. His creative style and calmness on the ball show the strength of his diverse background.

Patrick Vieira

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira was born in Senegal before moving to France. Though he achieved World Cup and European Championship glory with France, Vieira often talks proudly about his Senegalese roots, crediting them for his leadership and resilience.

Adama Traoré

Born in Barcelona to Malian parents, Adama Traoré has always celebrated his African heritage. Known for his speed and strength, Traoré could have played for Mali but chose Spain. However, he remains strongly connected to his roots and speaks out for African culture.

Curtis Jones

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, known for his technical skills and composure, has Nigerian ancestry through his grandmother. Although he plays for England, his African heritage remains a strong part of his identity, reflecting how the African diaspora continues to shape world football.

Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf, born in Suriname with Afro-Caribbean roots, moved to the Netherlands as a child. A Champions League winner with Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan, Seedorf has used his success to bridge African and Caribbean communities through football.

Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra was born in Dakar, Senegal, before growing up in France. Known for his fighting spirit and leadership at Manchester United, Evra proudly represents the values of his African upbringing, always highlighting the importance of family and community.

Zinedine Zidane