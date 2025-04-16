Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising ancestry link to Africa revealed: See which country

Cristiano Ronaldo has a surprising link to Africa through his family roots.

The Portuguese superstar, known across the world for his incredible achievements on the pitch, has ancestral ties to Cape Verde, a small island country off the coast of West Africa.

This connection comes through his mother’s side of the family. Cape Verde, once a Portuguese colony, has a rich history of culture and migration.

Many Cape Verdeans moved to other parts of the world, including Madeira, the island where Ronaldo was born and raised. Madeira itself is home to a strong Cape Verdean community, which has influenced the local culture over generations.

Though Ronaldo proudly represents Portugal, his African ancestry highlights the role of African heritage in global football. His story is just one of many that show how African bloodlines have helped shape the sport’s greatest talents.

Ronaldo, whose full name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, grew up in a modest home in Madeira and went on to become a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, breaking countless records with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

His Cape Verdean roots may be lesser known, but they add another layer to his inspiring story.

It also sparks curiosity among fans; what would African football look like if stars like Ronaldo had played for countries tied to their ancestry?

In fact, his son Cristiano Junior his eligible to play for five different countries including Cape Verde due to their family ties.

Vinicius Junior also traces ancestry to Africa

In November last year, Real Madrid star Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, better known as Vinicius Jr was in the news after finding out his ancestry is linked to Cameroon.

His ancestry was traced to the Tikar tribe of Cameroon, according to a DNA test conducted at Fonte Nova on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com.