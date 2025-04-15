Bukom Banku fights Aka Ebenezer at Ashantifest Boxing Night (Video)

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku, whose real name is Isaac Braimah Kamoko, joined forces with popular comedian Aka Ebenezer to entertain fans at the Ashantifest Boxing Night on Sunday, 13 April 2025.

The crowd was full of laughter and excitement as the two well-known personalities stepped into the ring for a friendly and humorous boxing match. Dressed in everyday clothes instead of boxing gear, they turned the ring into a comedy stage.

Aka Ebenezer wowed the audience with his fast footwork, dodging Bukom Banku’s playful swings with ease. Though Bukom Banku is known for his powerful punches in the ring, he avoided landing any serious hits, choosing instead to joke around and make people laugh.

The fun-filled match ended with the two stars having a dance-off, sending the audience into fits of laughter and setting the perfect mood for the rest of the night’s events.

The event saw several important guests in attendance, including Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama and a respected boxing promoter.

Also present were Director General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankra, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

AshantiFest boxing night main bout

The night’s main event didn’t disappoint either. In a high-energy showdown, Stanley Nyantayi, who fights under the name Ashanti Warrior, delivered a strong performance to defeat Nathaniel Boifio by technical knockout. The match was full of action and brought the crowd to its feet.