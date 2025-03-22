Adum fire: Ashanti Regional Minister blasts lazy fire service personnel [VIDEO]

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has been seen furiously reprimanding fire service personnel at the Adum fire scene last evening, accusing them of idleness.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the minister appears visibly angry, alleging that the fire officers were pretending to work despite their tenders being empty with no water.

According to reports, the personnel allegedly gave the minister false hope that they were taking action to completely extinguish the fire, even though it had yet to be put out.

Water has finished, and you people have not told me. So what are you still doing here? I’ve been asking you about this for the past hour, and you’re not telling me the truth? What kind of life is that?

The minister criticised the personnel for failing to communicate the lack of adequate water supply, which he believed delayed efforts to douse the flames.

The fire at Adum broke out in the early hours of 21 March at the popular Blue Light Arena, near Hello FM, quickly spreading to nearby shops and causing significant losses for traders.