Pres. Mahama visits Adum after devastating fire, pledges support for victims

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged his support for traders affected by the devastating fire outbreak at Adum PZ in Kumasi’s Central Business District, Ashanti Region.

Speaking during a visit to the market just hours after the incident, President Mahama expressed his deep concern over the extent of the destruction.

He stated:

I was in Asanteman for the Tree for Life initiative, but upon my arrival, the Regional Minister informed me about the disaster. Seeing the extent of the damage firsthand is truly devastating.

Emphasising the need for better planning of markets across the country, President Mahama assured victims of immediate relief efforts.

I am grateful to the National Fire Service for their efforts in combating the fire. However, one challenge they highlighted was the difficulty in accessing the area to fight the flames effectively.

We must take this as a lesson to plan our markets better. We have also engaged NADMO to provide assistance to the affected traders to help ease their burden.

Fire Outbreak

Several shops at Kumasi Central Market were destroyed following the devastating fire outbreak in Adum in the Central Business District.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started around 5:00 am at the popular Blue Light Arena, near Hello FM, before rapidly spreading to numerous shops.

Videos from the scene show flames engulfing buildings, with thick black smoke filling the sky. Distraught traders were seen desperately trying to salvage what they could from their shops.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived with approximately five fire tenders, battling to bring the blaze under control. However, some frustrated traders blamed the extensive damage on what they claimed was a delayed response from the fire service.