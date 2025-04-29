Vatican sets May 7 for conclave to elect new Pope - Here's all you need to know

The Vatican has announced that the conclave to elect the next pope will officially begin on May 7, following the funeral of Pope Francis.

This decision was made during the first general congregation of cardinals held after the late pontiff’s burial.

General congregations, closed-door meetings where cardinals deliberate on church affairs and make logistical preparations for the conclave, have been ongoing since Pope Francis’ death.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the papal election.

Of the current 135 eligible cardinal electors, some may not be present, including Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera, former Archbishop of Valencia, who cited health issues as his reason for not attending.

According to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, more than 180 cardinals have already arrived in Rome and participated in Monday's session, though only about 100 of them are eligible to vote.

The cardinals discussed the future of the Catholic Church and the major challenges it currently faces.

Cardinals Reinhard Marx, Luis Antonio Tagle, and Dominique Mamberti were selected to assist Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo, in managing the Church’s affairs during the period of sede vacante (the vacancy of the papal seat).

Farrell, a naturalised U.S. citizen born in Dublin, is responsible for overseeing the Vatican's temporal assets during this transitional phase.

The daily congregations will continue at 9 a.m. local time, except on May 1 and May 4.

On May 7, before the conclave begins, the cardinal electors will gather for the Mass Pro Eligendo Papa (Mass for the Election of the Pope).

They will then process into the Sistine Chapel, take an oath of secrecy, and begin voting. A two-thirds majority is required to elect a new pope.

Preparations for the conclave are already underway, with the Sistine Chapel closed to the public. The last two conclaves—in 2005 and 2013—each lasted two days.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, previously stripped of his rights and privileges by Pope Francis due to his involvement in a Vatican financial scandal, has withdrawn his request to participate in the conclave.

Although listed as a “non-elector”, Becciu had recently argued he was never formally excluded.

Notably, 108 of the 135 eligible voting cardinals were appointed by Pope Francis, meaning his influence will heavily shape the outcome.

Experts have described the upcoming conclave as one of the most globally diverse in Church history.

During his papacy, Francis elevated cardinals from over 20 countries that had never had representation in the College of Cardinals, particularly from developing nations such as Mali, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and Laos.

Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 from complications related to a stroke and heart failure, was laid to rest at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in accordance with his wish for a modest burial.

Thousands of mourners, including world leaders and dignitaries, attended his funeral at St Peter’s Basilica on April 26.

On Sunday, many cardinals visited his tomb, marked simply with the inscription “Franciscus”, to pay their final respects.