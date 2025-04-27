Pope Francis laid to rest in solemn ceremony at Basilica of Saint Mary

Following a reverent Requiem Mass, the mortal remains of Pope Francis were carried through Rome in a solemn procession to his final resting place within the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Over 150,000 mourners lined the streets of the Eternal City to pay their last respects to the late pontiff.

Just one day before his passing—on Easter Sunday—Pope Francis had greeted the faithful in St Peter’s Square from his popemobile, offering what would become his final farewell.

The funeral cortege proceeded past Rome’s historic landmarks, including the Roman Forum and the Colosseum—sites where, only a week prior, the Pope’s meditations for the Good Friday Way of the Cross had resonated with calls to reject an "economy of indifference" in favour of an "economy of peace."

Upon arrival at the basilica, the popemobile, now serving as a hearse, paused as the coffin was elevated for a final public blessing.

Inside, the late pope’s remains were briefly placed before the entrance of the Pauline Chapel, allowing him to face the revered Marian icon Salus Populi Romani before being interred in the adjacent tomb.

At 1:00 PM, the Rite of the Burial of the Roman Pontiff commenced, adhering strictly to the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis.

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell presided over the liturgy, joined by designated officials and the Pope’s family members. The ceremony concluded at 1:30 PM.