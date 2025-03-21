Police arrest looters amid fire outbreak at Adum PZ [Video]

Several individuals attempting to loot shops during a fire outbreak at Kumasi Central Market have been arrested by the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire began around 5:00 a.m. at the popular Blue Light Arena, near Hello FM, before rapidly spreading to adjacent shops.

Videos from the scene show flames engulfing buildings, thick black smoke filling the air, and distraught traders desperately trying to salvage their goods.

Amid the chaos, some individuals took advantage of the situation, attempting to break into nearby shops to loot.

However, swift intervention by police and military personnel prevented further theft, allowing firefighters to focus on extinguishing the blaze and securing the area.

The presence of security forces was crucial in maintaining order and minimising additional losses for businesses already affected by the fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was alerted at 6:05 a.m., with the first response team arriving at 6:15 a.m.

Additional fire engines from KNUST, Ejisu, and Twedie were deployed to help control the flames.

Senior officials, including the regional fire commander, his deputy, operations officers, and district commanders, are currently on-site overseeing firefighting and security operations.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area to enable emergency responders to work efficiently and facilitate a thorough investigation.