Painter denied bail for allegedly stealing GH₵1 million cables from Bank of Ghana

On Wednesday, an Accra Circuit Court rejected a bail application for Ahmed Mohammed Lawal, a painter accused of stealing electrical cables valued at GH₵1,035,500 from the Bank of Ghana building in Ridge, Accra.

Lawal has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful entry and stealing.

Defense counsel’s bail application

Lawal’s defence counsel, Nii Martey Korley, argued for bail, stating that his client was not a flight risk, had a fixed residence in Accra Newtown, and had fully cooperated with police investigations as per Graphic Online

Korley also highlighted that Lawal was gainfully employed and had independent sureties willing to ensure his court attendance.

He further noted that Lawal had already spent over a month in custody and needed bail to prepare for his defence.

Prosecution’s stance

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustin Kingsley Oppong, did not oppose the bail application, leaving the decision to the court.

ASP Oppong informed the court that investigations were nearing completion and that Lawal had refunded GH₵2,000 of the stolen amount.

However, presiding judge Mr Isaac Addo denied the bail request, ordering Lawal to remain in custody.

Background of the case

The complainants, Samuel Nii Tettey (safety officer) and Davidson Mensah Otinkorang (electrical engineer), reported that on February 16, 2025, they discovered the theft of copper cables from the Energy Farm at the Bank of Ghana construction site.

CCTV footage allegedly captured Lawal and two accomplices stealing the cables by accessing the site via a scaffold and cutting the cables with a sharp object.

Investigations revealed that the stolen cables were sold to a buyer at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, with Lawal allegedly receiving GH₵2,000 as his share.

Despite his cooperation, Lawal failed to assist police in apprehending his accomplices or the buyer.