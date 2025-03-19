World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana vs Chad - Black Stars probable line-up against Les Sao 

The Black Stars of Ghana will host Les Sao of Chad in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

Under the leadership of head coach Otto Addo, the team aims to secure a decisive victory as they continue their quest to qualify for their fifth FIFA World Cup tournament.

Pulse Sports Ghana, analysing the tactical approach often employed by Otto Addo, predicts a 4-3-2-1 formation for the Black Stars in their clash against Chad.

Here’s a breakdown of the anticipated lineup:

Goalkeeper

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to retain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper, having consistently earned the trust of Otto Addo.

Despite the inclusion of Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak, who has earned his maiden call-up following impressive performances and multiple clean sheets, and Jojo Wollacot, a seasoned member of the squad, Addo is likely to rely on Ati-Zigi’s experience for this crucial match.

Defenders

The defensive line is projected to feature Gideon Mensah at left-back, maintaining his consistent presence in the team.

On the right flank, FC Basel’s Jonas Adjetey is expected to step in for the injured Alidu Seidu.

The central defensive partnership will likely see Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu providing a solid foundation at the heart of the backline.

Midfielders

In midfield, Thomas Partey is set to anchor the team alongside Elisha Owusu, with both players tasked with controlling the tempo and providing defensive stability.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, making a return to the squad, is anticipated to take up the left wing, while captain Jordan Ayew will operate on the right.

Mohammed Kudus, in fine form, is expected to play a pivotal role as the attacking midfielder, linking play between the midfield and the forward line.

Attacker

Antoine Semenyo is likely to lead the attack, given his strong performances for Bournemouth this season.

Despite Iñaki Williams’ impressive record of 16 goal contributions (10 goals and 6 assists) for Athletic Bilbao, Semenyo’s current form and familiarity with the setup may earn him the starting spot.