Former Tiger Eye PI member charged and remanded over Ahmed Suale's killing

The managing director of ISPY Company, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, has been remanded into police custody by the Madina Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Koranteng, also known as Akwase Amakye, is facing a provisional charge of murder related to the 2019 assassination, a case that has sparked widespread concern over the safety of journalists in Ghana.

This marks the first arrest in the high-profile killing, with Koranteng potentially holding critical information that could lead to the identification of those responsible for the crime.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a member of the investigative team Tiger Eye PI, was fatally shot near his family home in Madina on January 16, 2019.

His work included collaborating with the BBC on an exposé uncovering corruption in African football, which is widely believed to have made him a target.

The murder drew international condemnation and underscored the dangers faced by journalists pursuing investigative reporting in Ghana.

Koranteng’s arrest follows a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in partnership with Ghanaian law enforcement agencies.

According to police sources, evidence including phone records places Koranteng in contact with Suale in the days leading up to the murder.

Prosecutors further allege that Koranteng was present in Suale’s neighbourhood on the night of the killing.

While Koranteng has admitted to photographing Suale, he has denied allegations of selling these images to Kennedy Agyapong, a politician and former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who publicly displayed the photographs on television and incited violence against Suale.

The prosecution, however, contends that Suale’s lawyer identified Koranteng as the individual who provided the photographs to Agyapong.

Koranteng’s legal counsel, Kofi Essel, has dismissed the charges as “shambolic,” arguing that the case lacks credible evidence.

Essel has petitioned for bail, asserting that the prosecution has failed to present substantial proof to support the murder charge.

Magistrate Suzzy Nyakotey has adjourned the case to April 1 to allow for further investigations. T

The proceedings have raised significant legal questions, particularly regarding whether the alleged sale of photographs constitutes sufficient grounds for a murder charge.