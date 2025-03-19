Residents rush to collect unbroken beer bottles following truck accident [Video]

A truck transporting crates of Eagle beer was involved in an accident at Kwahu Fodua on the Accra-Kumasi highway, resulting in several crates breaking and scattering shattered glass across the road.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

A circulating video from the scene shows residents rushing to collect unbroken bottles of beer amidst the debris.

MUST READ: FDA issues urgent recall of Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte due to safety concerns

The accident has caused significant traffic disruption, with vehicles travelling in both directions stalled on the highway.

Authorities are working to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

Further details regarding the incident and any potential injuries are yet to be confirmed.