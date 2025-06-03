Kofi Adomah walks without assistance in video, warms hearts amid eye injury recovery

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has offered a heartening glimpse into the progress he has made in his recovery following a near-blinding shooting incident.

The Angel FM broadcaster took to his official TikTok page to post a serene video of himself enjoying a quiet moment in a park in the United States. Seated calmly, he watched the sunset, spending time alone without his wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma, as part of his recuperation process.

In the video, Kofi Adomah is seen dressed in a men’s zip-up flannel jacket over a multi-coloured short-sleeved shirt, paired with trousers and dark sunglasses. He later dons a white baseball cap and walks off unaided—his ease of movement and apparent vision stirring joy among Ghanaians who have supported him throughout his ordeal.

The post comes just days after Kofi Adomah broke his months-long silence to share a major health update. Speaking during an interview with YouTuber and close friend Magraheb on Kofi TV, he revealed that his eyesight has been “almost fully restored.”

He reflected on the difficult period following the attack in Dormaa, recounting how he often awoke with a swollen face and intense body pain. He explained that due to the trauma, he had been “advised not to chew meat for a while” as the pain at the back of his head and jaw was unbearable. Fortunately, he added, “the severe pain in the back of my head has subsided.”

Kofi Adomah extended heartfelt thanks to business magnate Ibrahim Mahama, who funded several surgeries that significantly aided his recovery. He recounted how the CEO of Engineers and Planners reached out personally just days after the attack to offer support.

The journalist also expressed deep gratitude to his employer, Dr Kwaku Oteng, as well as to the many Ghanaians who stood by him during his most trying times. “Your love and support gave me strength,” he remarked.

Background

Kofi Adomah sustained a serious eye injury on December 21, 2024, while covering the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region. The incident occurred during a traditional gun salute commemorating the 25th anniversary of Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II's reign, when a musket fired at close range by a chief’s bodyguard accidentally discharged gunpowder and debris into Adomah’s face, severely damaging his eyes.