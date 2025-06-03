'I had nowhere to live, didn’t know what to do' – Delay recounts grass-to-grace journey

Popular Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has delivered a stirring message about resilience and determination, encouraging young people to remain hopeful even in the most trying times.

In a recent Facebook post, Delay opened up about her humble beginnings, recalling a period when she could not afford basic necessities, including food. Drawing from her personal struggles, she reflected on how far she has come since establishing her now-thriving food brand, Delay Foods, over two decades ago.

It feels like just yesterday when I couldn’t afford a decent meal. Today, the small food business I started—Delay Foods—now has 10 product variants! And we’re just getting started. I’m talking about just 2004

Delay also revealed a deeply personal chapter of her life, disclosing that she once experienced homelessness and had no clear direction about her future as a young woman.

I had nowhere to live and didn’t know what to do with my life. I’m sitting here right now, wondering what I did right for God to be this merciful to me

Her heartfelt message concluded with a strong note of encouragement to her followers:

Do not give up on yourself. Help is coming!

In an earlier interview, Delay shared that, unlike many female celebrities who enjoyed widespread support early in their careers, she had to carve out her path independently. She emphasised that her success was hard-won and not handed to her.

According to her, she fought tirelessly for the fame she currently enjoys and proudly asserted that no one can take that recognition away from her.

Many young people today often clamour for quick wealth, idolising and envying those who have already made it without fully understanding the hard work and sacrifices involved. They see the glamour of success but are reluctant to endure the struggles that come with it — the late nights, the failures, and the relentless effort required to build something lasting.