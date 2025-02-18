Kofi Adomah’s Journey: How he became one of Ghana’s top media personalities

Stephen Kofi Adomah, professionally known as Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, is a Ghanaian journalist, teacher, and philanthropist. He currently serves as the Director of News for the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and is the founder and CEO of Kofi TV.

Born in Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana, Kofi Adomah has built a remarkable career in journalism. In 2004, he married Miracle Adoma.

From Teaching to Journalism

Kofi Adomah began his professional journey as a trained teacher in Ghana. However, after a few years, he developed a keen interest in journalism. His first experience in broadcasting was at Shalom Radio in Berekum, after which he worked at Volta Star Radio (GBC Ho), Fox FM in Kumasi, and later Hot FM in Accra.

His major breakthrough came when he joined Adom FM and Adom TV under the Multimedia Group Limited, where he became the lead news anchor for their 6 PM evening news bulletin. During his 10-year tenure at Multimedia, he served as the host of Pampaso, editor and producer of Adom Kasee, and a standby host of Dwaso Nsem.

While still working with Multimedia Group, he launched his own media platform, Kofi TV, a YouTube channel dedicated to interviews with politicians, pastors, and celebrities.

In 2020, after two years of leaving Adom FM, he joined Angel FM, where he currently serves as the lead news anchor and morning show host.

Kofi Adomah’s Influence and Challenges

Kofi Adomah’s work, particularly his investigative journalism and human-interest stories, has not been without controversy. His ability to expose hidden truths has earned him both praise and criticism within the industry.

Although he has extensive experience in mainstream radio and television, his Kofi TV YouTube platform has significantly expanded his reach, featuring crime reports, social issues, human-interest stories, and exclusive interviews.

Attacks and Tragic Incidents

Kofi Adomah has also faced multiple attacks over the years.

In 2022, he was assaulted by unknown individuals near Old Ashongman. The attack occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, while he was returning from Kuntunse. Reports indicate that the assailants, who were on motorbikes and armed with sharp objects, left him with injuries on his face, arms, and shoulders. They even attempted to set him ablaze after dousing him with a substance believed to be petrol.

In another devastating incident in 2025, Kofi Adomah was allegedly shot in the eye during an outdoor event. The shocking news was revealed by his colleague, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, in a Facebook post. She expressed her distress upon hearing about the tragic event and prayed for his swift recovery.

Weeks later, footage emerged showing how the shooting took place and what led to the incident.

His wife, Miracle Adoma, later revealed that the attack had left him blind in one eye, and he eventually lost sight in the other. She also expressed her disappointment in the traditional authorities in Dormaa, particularly Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, for failing to show concern or check on her husband’s well-being after the attack.

A Resilient Media Personality