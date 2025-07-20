Solar Eclipse to sweep across parts of Africa, Middle East and Europe

A rare total solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers across North Africa, the Middle East, and southern Europe on Monday, August 2, 2027, with some areas expected to experience complete darkness for more than six minutes, one of the longest total solar eclipses visible from land between 1991 and 2014, according to a report by Space(dot)com.

The eclipse will follow a narrow path ranging between 258 and 275 kilometres wide, beginning over the Atlantic Ocean and making its way through southern Spain, Gibraltar, and a swath of North African countries, including Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt.

It will then continue eastward into Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.

The point of maximum totality will occur near Luxor, Egypt, where the Moon will obscure the Sun for six minutes and 22 seconds, offering a dramatic celestial display.

Although Ghana lies outside the path of totality, the country will witness a partial solar eclipse. In towns such as Akuse, the eclipse will begin at 08:39 GMT, reach its peak at 09:05 GMT with approximately 4.8% solar coverage, and conclude at 09:31 GMT.

This extraordinary eclipse is made possible by a rare astronomical alignment. Earth will be at aphelion, its farthest point from the Sun, while the Moon will be at perigee, its closest distance to Earth.

This makes the Moon appear slightly larger in the sky, allowing it to cover the Sun more completely and for a longer duration than typical eclipses.

Astronomers note that the 2027 event will be the longest total solar eclipse visible from land between 1991 and 2114 and is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the regions along the path of totality.

In Ghana, while the eclipse will be partial, it still presents a rare opportunity for sky enthusiasts. Astronomy groups and public science institutions are expected to host safe viewing events and educational outreach activities across the country.

Residents in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and other towns will observe the Moon briefly cover a small portion of the Sun between 08:40 and 09:30 GMT.

The public is urged to use certified solar viewing glasses or filters to observe the eclipse safely.