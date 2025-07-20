Saudi Arabia’s 'sleeping prince' dies after 20 years in coma

Saudi royal Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud, often referred to as “The Sleeping Prince”, has passed away at the age of 36, two decades after falling into a coma following a devastating car accident.

The news was confirmed over the weekend by his father, Prince Khalid bin Talal Al-Saud, in a statement shared on the social media platform X.

Al-Waleed slipped into a coma in 2005 after sustaining severe head injuries and brain haemorrhaging in a crash in London, where he was enrolled in a military college.

The prince, just 15 years old at the time, had been on life support ever since, relying on a ventilator for survival.

After the accident, he was flown to Riyadh, where his family remained committed to his care.

His father, a prominent figure within the Saudi royal family, steadfastly declined medical recommendations to withdraw life support even when urged by doctors in 2015 to consider ending treatment.

In 2020, a brief moment of hope surfaced when a viral video appeared to show Prince Al-Waleed slightly responding to verbal cues.

In the clip, he was seen lifting his fingers and briefly raising his hand when greeted by a woman, an action that sparked renewed optimism across social media.

However, the prince never fully regained consciousness.

Funeral rites for the late prince are scheduled to begin on Sunday, with many across the Kingdom expected to follow the proceedings and offer prayers for the royal family during this time of mourning.