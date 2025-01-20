Kofi Adomah's wife discloses where he is, alleges Dormaa authorities ignored tragedy

Miracle Adomah, the wife of renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani and a queen mother, has shed light on the tragic shooting incident that left her husband severely injured.

In a recent video, Miracle clarified widespread misconceptions about the event, stating that Kofi Adomah was not merely affected by gunpowder residue or attacked by assailants, but was "actually shot in the eye."

The incident occurred in Dormaa during an event Kofi Adomah was invited to cover. According to Miracle, Kofi arrived safely at his destination, where he was welcomed by Linda, the Dormaahene's niece, who arranged accommodation for him. The following day, while covering the event, tragedy struck when Kofi was mistakenly shot in the eye during musketry firing.

This time, the person who pulled the trigger didn’t shoot into the sky. He placed the gun on his shoulder and pulled the trigger. He shot my husband in the face, and it wasn’t just gunpowder.

The aftermath of the incident was devastating. One of Kofi’s eyes went blind immediately, and the other soon lost vision as well. Miracle explained that Kofi was rushed to a hospital after the incident. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Accra and subsequently flown to Dubai for specialised treatment, as local health facilities were unable to manage his condition.

Miracle expressed gratitude for her husband’s improved condition but voiced disappointment over the absence of concern from traditional authorities in Dormaa. She stated: "No one from Dormaa, including the Dormaahene, has contacted our family to check on how Kofi is doing."

The incident has sparked discussions about safety protocols at public events and the responsibilities of organisers and traditional authorities in ensuring accountability and care for affected individuals.