Details of how and where Kofi Adomah got shot in the eye emerge, second eye affected

Renowned journalist, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, is receiving urgent medical treatment in Dubai to restore sight in one of his eyes.

This follows an accidental shooting incident at a funeral in Dormaa in the Bono Region last week.

According to Myjoyonline.com, it was2 revealed that the accident occurred during the firing of musketry by some chiefs at the traditional event.

According to sources close to the Kofi TV CEO, Kofi Adomah was repositioning himself when gunpowder from one of the guns, which had just been fired, struck his face.

The incident caused severe injury to one of his eyes, leaving him unable to see. The journalist’s other eye was also affected, resulting in blurry vision.

Initial medical attention was provided in Ghana before his transfer to Dubai for specialised treatment.

He’s now in Dubai seeing to restoring the one eye that is blurry. But it looks like the other one cannot see again

Kofi Adomah’s injury was revealed by his colleague, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, in a Facebook post.

In her post, Afia Pokuaa expressed her shock and anxiety upon hearing the devastating news. She also offered prayers for Kofi Adomah’s swift recovery and healing, calling for divine intervention in his time of need.

Afia Pokuaa wrote:

Yesu, Kofi, I’m praying for your full recovery and healing. Kofi Adomah, I have been panicking since hearing the news that you were shot in the eye. May the Lord work overtime on you

Journalist Afia Pokuaa, after initially claiming that award-winning broadcaster Kofi Adomah had been shot in the eye, was questioned about the incident. She later clarified in the comment section:

No, apparently he was hit, but bless God, he is recovering well by God’s grace.