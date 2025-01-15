Tragedy strikes: Renowned journalist Kofi Adomah shot in the eye

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah has reportedly suffered a tragic incident, being shot in the eye.

The heartbreaking news was revealed by his colleague, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, in a Facebook post.

In her post, Afia Pokuaa expressed her shock and anxiety upon hearing the devastating news. She also offered prayers for Kofi Adomah’s swift recovery and healing, calling for divine intervention in his time of need.

Afia Pokuaa wrote:

Yesu, Kofi, I’m praying for your full recovery and healing. Kofi Adomah, I have been panicking since hearing the news that you were shot in the eye. May the Lord work overtime on you.

Afia Pokuaa clarifies statement about Kofi Adomah's incident

Journalist Afia Pokuaa, after initially claiming that award-winning broadcaster Kofi Adomah had been shot in the eye, was questioned about the incident.

She later clarified in the comment section:

No, apparently he was hit, but bless God, he is recovering well by God’s grace.

The incident has left many Ghanaians deeply concerned about Kofi Adomah’s well-being. On January 14, 2025, Kofi himself posted a cryptic yet hopeful message on his Facebook page

It is well with my soul

Ghanaians rally in prayer for Kofi Adomah

The news has sparked an overwhelming outpouring of support on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing shock and offering prayers for the journalist’s recovery.