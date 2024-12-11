NPP needs to go on a 'forgiveness tour' in the Ashanti Region - Vim Lady

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to embark on a "forgiveness tour" in the Ashanti Region following their significant loss in the 2024 general elections.

The 2024 parliamentary elections, held on 7 December 2024, were keenly contested by the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the end, the NDC secured more seats in Parliament and won the presidential race with a clear majority, even in the Ashanti Region, traditionally considered an NPP stronghold.

Reacting to the election results in a Facebook post, Vim Lady described them as a strong message from voters in the Ashanti Region. She advised the NPP not to take the people's support for granted.

NPP must go on a forgiveness tour in the Ashanti Region. They sure gave them a massive showdown. You can't take the people for granted, she posted.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana announced John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana, 48 hours after polls closed on 7 December.

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced the final results in a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024. John Dramani Mahama emerged victorious with 6,328,397 votes (56.55%). He triumphed over his main contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who secured 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), and 10 other candidates. Nana Kwame Bediako came third with 84,478 votes (0.75%), while Alan Kojo Kyerematen placed fourth with 31,202 votes (0.28%).

