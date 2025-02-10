Kofi Adoma's wife Miracle shares update on his eyes weeks after shooting incident

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani’s wife, Miracle Adomah, has shared an update on her husband’s recovery following a tragic shooting incident during the Dormaa Festival in 2024.

Miracle took to her Facebook page to connect with her followers, offering a glimpse into her joy and gratitude. In the video, she sang a heartfelt gospel song, “We give honour to You,” expressing her thankfulness for God's grace. Her gestures and emotions reflected a deep sense of relief and optimism after her husband's successful surgery in Dubai.

Kofi Adomah, a former Adom FM presenter, was accidentally shot in the face while covering the Dormaa Festival. Rushed to the hospital after the incident, initial efforts to restore his vision were unsuccessful. This led to him seeking advanced medical care in Dubai, where he underwent eye surgery. The cost of the procedure was generously covered by prominent Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The video, filled with Miracle’s gratitude and praise, reassured many followers who had been concerned about Kofi Adomah’s condition. Her radiant smile and uplifting song left viewers hopeful about his recovery.

Kofi Adomah also broke his silence on social media, expressing faith in God’s intervention and his belief in a full recovery. His post drew an outpouring of support from Ghanaians, who offered prayers and wished him a speedy recovery.