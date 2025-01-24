Kofi Adomah remains blind despite multiple surgeries – Vim Lady

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwawani remains partially blind despite undergoing multiple surgeries, journalist and close friend Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has revealed.

Vim Lady, who initially broke the news of Kofi Adoma being shot, has disclosed that he has undergone several surgical procedures in the UAE, where he is currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai.

In a heartfelt post, Vim Lady prayed for divine intervention to restore Kofi Adoma’s sight, noting that he has yet to regain full vision despite the medical efforts. She wrote:

As a sister who has known you for almost 20 years, I PRAY for you… God heal you and restore your SIGHT wati in Jesus' name.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has generously offered to bear all the expenses related to Kofi Adoma’s treatment in Dubai.

The gesture from Ibrahim Mahama has been widely praised as Kofi Adoma continues his journey toward recovery. Fans and well-wishers across the nation have also joined in prayers for the restoration of his sight.

The incident occurred in Dormaa during an event Kofi Adomah was invited to cover. According to Miracle, Kofi arrived safely at his destination, where he was welcomed by Linda, the Dormaahene's niece, who arranged accommodation for him. The following day, while covering the event, tragedy struck when Kofi was mistakenly shot in the eye during musketry firing.