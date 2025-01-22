Kofi Adomah’s eye injury: Kofi TV releases shocking footage of the shooting incident

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani's official channel, Kofi TV, has released footage of the shooting incident that left him severely injured.

The news of the former Adom FM presenter being shot in the eye spread rapidly after his former colleague, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, expressed her concern for his well-being on Facebook.

In the wake of the reports, Kofi Adomah's wife, Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Eturba, took to social media to address the rumours, expressing her frustrations over the circulating misinformation.

According to reports, the shooting incident occurred accidentally while Kofi Adomah was in Dormaa attending a funeral. It was later revealed that he had travelled to Dubai to consult an eye specialist for treatment after gunpowder struck his face, causing significant damage to his sight.

Miracle Adoma provided further updates on her husband’s condition, revealing that one of his eyes had been blinded by the incident, while he eventually lost sight in the other eye. She also expressed disappointment in the traditional authorities in Dormaa, including the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, for their lack of concern and failure to check on her husband's well-being after the tragic event.

Kofi TV has since released a video on Facebook showing the moment Kofi Adomah was struck. The footage depicts the journalist being hit directly in the eye by a gunshot fired by an individual standing near him.

The incident occurred as Kofi Adomah had positioned himself on the street to record the arrival of dignitaries from the Dormaa Traditional Council. He was reportedly directed to move to a different spot for clearer coverage of the event when the gunman fired his shot without raising the gun.