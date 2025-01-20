Kofi Adoma breaks silence after rumoured eye-shooting incident in Dormaa

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has finally broken his silence following reports of his alleged shooting incident in Dormaa.

Confusion arose on Wednesday, 15 January 2025, after renowned journalist Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, claimed on social media that Kofi Adoma had been shot in the eye and was receiving treatment at a medical facility. However, Kofi Adoma's wife, Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Eturba, later addressed the situation on social media, expressing her frustrations about the circulating rumours.

In a Facebook post, she confirmed she was in Dubai and expressed gratitude for the public's concern following her husband's alleged shooting. A few hours later, it became apparent that Vim Lady's claims were inaccurate. Reports clarified that Kofi Adomah had been struck in the face by gunpowder from a firearm, leading to severe eye injuries. The incident occurred in Dormaa, where the CEO of Kofi TV had attended a funeral.

The injuries caused blurry vision in both of Kofi Adomah's eyes. He initially received treatment in Ghana before being flown to Dubai for further medical care. Miracle Adoma later revealed the severity of her husband's condition, stating that the incident had blinded him in one eye, and he subsequently lost sight in the other. She also voiced her disappointment with the traditional authorities in Dormaa, including the Dormaahene, for not reaching out to her family after the tragic incident during the festival.

For the first time since the incident, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani broke his silence via his official Facebook page. Previously, he had refrained from making any public statements.

The broadcaster re-shared his wife Miracle Adoma's post, where she expressed concern and called for divine intervention. In his post, Kofi Adomah expressed hope and faith in overcoming his ordeal. He wrote: "God will come through."