Barcelona agree deal to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Man United - Details

Marcus Rashford's move to Barcelona is almost complete, with a verbal agreement now in place between all parties and the England forward expected to undergo medical tests in the coming days.

The 27-year-old will join the Spanish giants on loan for next season, with Barcelona covering his full £325,000-per-week wages. The deal includes an option for the Catalans to make the move permanent.

Rashford wants the transfer after struggling for regular football at Manchester United. Head coach Hansi Flick has personally spoken to the player and given his approval for the signing, according to the Athletic.

The move suits all parties perfectly. Barcelona get the wide attacking option they desperately need without the immediate financial burden of a permanent transfer. United can reduce their wage bill while keeping future options open.

Barcelona have been hunting for left-wing reinforcement since last season exposed their lack of depth in wide areas. They missed out on Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams. The Spanish-Ghanaian chose to stay and sign a new contract until 2035.

Liverpool also rejected their approach for Luis Diaz last month.

Rashford last season

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he scored four goals in 17 appearances before a hamstring injury in April ended his campaign early. Villa covered three-quarters of his wages during that temporary spell.

The forward's injury problems continued into the summer, with England boss Thomas Tuchel leaving him out of the latest squad for upcoming matches against Andorra and Senegal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been tracking Rashford for months. The Athletic reported that the player's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, held talks in Barcelona back in June.

With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha currently Flick's preferred wide options in his 4-3-3 system, Rashford would provide valuable competition and cover across the front line.