Minority boycotts swearing-in of Ablekuma North MP, Ewurabena Aubynn

The Minority Caucus in Parliament staged a walkout on Tuesday, July 22 in protest at the swearing-in of the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn.

Their decision followed Speaker Alban Bagbin’s refusal to grant them an opportunity to make a comment prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

The incident unfolded when the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, requested permission to make a brief remark before the official induction of the MP-elect. Addressing the Speaker on the floor of the House, he said:

Frank Annoh Dompreh

Mr Speaker, we in the Minority would like to make a quick comment before the Member-elect is sworn in. I seek your indulgence to do this, with the greatest of respect, before the swearing-in takes place.

However, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, firmly opposed the request, citing procedural violations. He explained that such matters should have been raised through the proper channels, in accordance with parliamentary rules.

Mr Speaker, we have never done this before. If he had an urgent public matter or a personal issue to raise, our rules are very clear. He should have drawn your attention in Conclave, discussed the subject, and sought your direction. To spring this upon the House at this moment is unexpected. I don’t believe this side of the House can support such a move.

He added that the Minority could be granted an opportunity to make their comments after the swearing-in had taken place.

In response, Speaker Bagbin upheld the position of the Majority Leader, referencing the Standing Orders and guidelines governing parliamentary procedure.

The procedure is clearly outlined in the Standing Orders. If you consult Standing Order 67, you will see the prescribed order of business in the House. Again, the Speaker’s guidelines for handling business make it clear: upon receiving communication from the Electoral Commission, the Speaker is enjoined to invite the Member-elect to be sworn in.