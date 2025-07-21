We’ve all been there, mate. A few too many glasses of wine, a bit of cheeky banter, and suddenly you’re in a right old pickle. While the heart (and other organs) can sometimes override the head, there are some lines you simply don’t cross. It’s not about being a prude; it’s about a basic desire to avoid a complete and utter nightmare.

So, for your own sanity and to avoid a right old kerfuffle, here’s a guide to five types of people you should leave well alone.

Types of People You Should Never Sleep With – No Matter What

No matter how tempted you feel, you should always make sure you don’t get romantically involved with these people, because the repercussions could be deeply regrettable.

1. Your Coworker

Look, workplace romances can be brilliant, but sleeping with a coworker is playing with fire, and most of the time, it’s not worth the singed eyebrows. If things go wrong, you'll be stuck in an awkward office environment for the rest of your days. Imagine having to see them at the photocopier every morning, or worse, having to collaborate on a project with your ex.

The professional fallout can be career-ending, with rumours and gossip spreading faster than the free doughnuts in the breakroom. At the end of the day, your job is your livelihood, and a messy fling can turn your nine-to-five into a daily chore of avoidance and regret.

2. Your Teacher or Lecturer

This one’s a no-brainer. There is a serious power imbalance here, a line that is meant to be respected. Your lecturer or teacher holds all the cards—they grade your assignments and hold the keys to your academic future.

Engaging in a sexual relationship with them is a massive violation of trust and can be considered a form of abuse. It taints the learning environment, puts you in an incredibly vulnerable position, and can lead to a formal investigation that could get them fired and your academic career in a right old mess. It's simply not worth the risk.

3. Your Pastor

For many, a pastor is a figure of spiritual authority and trust. They are meant to be a guide, a moral compass, and a safe person to confide in. A sexual relationship with a pastor is a profound violation of that trust. It’s an abuse of their position of power and can be incredibly damaging, not just to your personal life but to your spiritual well-being.

This isn’t just about a broken relationship; it’s about a fundamental breach of faith and a blurring of sacred boundaries that should never, ever be crossed.

4. Your Relatives

This is a non-negotiable. It's a complete and total taboo for a reason. Whether by blood or marriage, engaging in a sexual relationship with a relative is a recipe for social and emotional disaster.

It's a line that most societies have agreed is an absolute no-go. The emotional and social fallout would be a complete and utter breakdown of your family unit. There's no coming back from it. Just don’t.

5. A Married Man or Woman

Don’t do it. Getting involved with a married person is a one-way ticket to a messy, complicated, and emotionally draining situation. You will always be second place, a place holder, hiding in the shadows while they go home to their partner.

This isn’t a juicy love triangle from a film; it’s a painful reality full of deceit and emotional blackmail. At best, it’s a dead end. At worst, you’re complicit in destroying a family and hurting innocent people. It’s a situation where no one wins, and it will end in tears.

6. Your Friend's Partner

There’s a special place in hell for people who sleep with their mate’s partner. A friendship is a sacred bond built on loyalty, and a sexual relationship with a friend’s partner is the ultimate betrayal. It’s a painful, selfish act that shows a complete lack of respect for both people in the relationship.

The fallout will be brutal—you’ll lose your friend, their partner, and any trust from your wider social circle. You will get a reputation that’s incredibly hard to shake off. It's simply not worth the fleeting moment of passion to destroy a friendship that may have taken years to build.

