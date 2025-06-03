Judge rejects Lilwin's attempt to halt ₵5m defamation case filed by Martha Ankomah

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lilwin, has suffered a legal setback after the High Court in Accra dismissed his application to temporarily suspend proceedings in a GH¢5 million defamation case brought against him by actress Martha Ankomah.

The court not only rejected his request for a stay of proceedings but also imposed a cost of GH¢5,000 against him.

Lilwin’s legal team had urged the court to pause the case until the Court of Appeal delivers a ruling on an interlocutory appeal concerning the jurisdiction and location of the case. They argued that, since Lilwin resides in Kumasi, the matter should be heard there instead of the capital, Accra.

READ MORE: KOD recounts how he used to sell cassettes for Despite during secondary school days

However, counsel for Martha Ankomah, Nii Appiatu Plange, opposed the application, characterising it as a deliberate effort to stall the judicial process. He pointed out that the appeal had not progressed significantly and argued that the actor had failed to demonstrate the “exceptional circumstances” required to justify a suspension of the trial.

In delivering his ruling, Justice Forson Baah Agyapong concurred with the plaintiff’s legal team, stating:

The court is of the considered view that no exceptional circumstance has been professed.

READ MORE: Ibrahim Mahama reveals plans for his Museum after Despite Automobile Museum launch

The defamation claim arises from remarks allegedly made by Lilwin in public, which Martha Ankomah says have seriously harmed her reputation. Earlier efforts to reach an out-of-court settlement were unsuccessful.