Asante Kotoko has strongly criticised Multimedia sports journalist Enoch Kwesi Worlanyo Wallace of Asempa FM, describing his recent revelations as "irresponsible, dangerous, and unethical journalism."

Enoch Kwesi Worlanyo Wallace, popularly known as 'Prof.,' claimed that Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Pooley, was stabbed at a location described as a 'ghetto' outside the Nana Amoah Kronmansah II Park in Nsoatre before being transported to the stadium, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wallace's account aligns with earlier statements by GFA Safety and Security Chairperson DCOP Lydia Donkor, who confirmed that the fan died outside the stadium.

According to Wallace,

Per my investigations, Pooley went to a popular hood, also known as a ghetto, for a casual conversation at Nsoatre. During the discussion, a dispute unrelated to football erupted. In the heat of the moment, tempers flared, and an individual named Brimah allegedly stabbed Pooley.

He further revealed that a tricycle owner, identified as Sunsum, transported Pooley to the stadium in a mini tricycle, commonly referred to as a 'pragia.'

Wallace stated,

Sunsum was taking him to the hospital. On their way, Pooley noticed an ambulance at the stadium and decided to stop to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, due to excessive bleeding, he shortly collapsed and died.

Wallace added that Sunsum has since made himself available to the police to assist with ongoing investigations.

Following the police arrest, Sunsum reported himself to the authorities to provide a detailed account of the incident. Both the police and some club officials are aware of these developments, which explains the recent silence on the case. This is also part of the reason Kotoko agreed to return to the Ghana Premier League.

In response, Asante Kotoko released an official statement condemning Wallace's claims, calling them "reckless fabrication" regarding the stabbing of Pooley.

Asante Kotoko official statement

The statement read:

Asante Kotoko SC has taken notice of a disgraceful video circulating on social media in which 'Prof.' EK Wallace of Asempa FM is seen spewing blatant lies, malicious distortions, and reckless fabrications regarding the brutal and senseless murder of our devoted supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong (Pooley).

The audacity with which he seeks to twist facts, shield perpetrators, and insult the memory of the deceased is shameful and reprehensible.

At a time when the Ghana Police Service is rigorously pursuing justice, no responsible journalist should attempt to mislead the public with such falsehoods.

Kotoko further accused Wallace of disrupting police investigations and championing hooliganism.

What 'Prof.' EK Wallace has done is an act of irresponsible journalism; it is dangerous, unethical, and a direct affront to the fight against hooliganism in our game.

By recklessly throwing baseless accusations into public space, he is not only interfering with police investigations but also emboldening the criminals responsible for this heinous act.

This is not journalism; it is reckless propaganda designed to serve an agenda at the expense of truth and justice. Asante Kotoko SC refuses to stand by while this level of dishonesty is allowed to fester.

The club has given Wallace 48 hours to produce his investigation materials to the police or face legal action.

For his statements of dishonesty and absurdity, the club is hereby demanding from him to furnish the investigator in the case before the court within 48 hours the report of his alleged research he claims to have conducted into the matter.

We are certain that he will accede to this legitimate demand, failing which the club will be compelled to activate all our legal rights.

Kotoko also revealed that they have reported Wallace to the Inspector General of Police.

We would like to state categorically that his irresponsible comments have been reported to the Inspector General of Police, and we are fully committed to demanding justice for Francis Yaw Frimpong (NANA POOLEY) and to ensuring that violence and hooliganism have no place in Ghanaian football. We will not allow reckless individuals to impede the course of justice.

The incident has sparked significant controversy, with Kotoko emphasising their commitment to justice for Pooley and their determination to combat hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

The case remains under investigation as the club and authorities seek to uncover the truth behind the tragic event.