Ghana: Woman, 43, granted GH¢10k bail for biting customer’s testicle

The Assin Fosu District Court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, has granted bail to Esi Affumwaa, a 43-year-old Akpeteshie seller and farmer, who stands accused of assaulting a customer by allegedly biting his testicle during a dispute.

Affumwaa was granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties, one of whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The decision was made after the court considered the circumstances of the case and the accused’s plea.

Inspector Matilda Osaah Buaben, who led the prosecution, provided the court with details of the incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 26, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Assin Wurakese Camp in the Assin Fosu Municipality.

What happened?

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Karim Osman, a 36-year-old farmer, visited the accused’s residence to purchase a cigarette.

A disagreement arose over an outstanding debt of GH¢2.40, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, Affumwaa allegedly struck Osman on the head with a piece of firewood before biting his testicle, resulting in severe injury and profuse bleeding. Osman subsequently reported the incident to the police, leading to Affumwaa’s arrest.

During police interrogation, Affumwaa admitted to causing harm to the complainant but provided a different account of the events in court.

She pleaded guilty with an explanation, claiming that she acted in self-defence after Osman allegedly caused her to fall during the altercation.

Affumwaa denied biting the complainant’s testicle, instead stating that she had squeezed it in the heat of the struggle.

The case has been adjourned to allow for further investigation and legal proceedings.