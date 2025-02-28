True Democracy fans attack Attram DeVisser team bus, stone players after league match

True Democracy fans have allegedly attacked the Attram Devisser bus and hurt players after their Division One League game.

According to reports, the attack did not take place at the stadium due to the heavy presence of police personnel, which prevented the hooligans from carrying out their actions on the premises.

However, as the Attram DeVisser team bus made its way home, it was ambushed near Ban-Yard, close to Kwashieman.

The assailants reportedly hurled stones at the vehicle, causing significant damage and leaving several players and staff members injured.

This disturbing incident comes just weeks after a similar act of violence occurred during a match between Nsoatreman and Elmina Sharks, as well as a game involving Swedru All Blacks.

It also follows the recent announcement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding the resumption of the Ghana Premier League, which had been suspended following the fatal stabbing of an Asante Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, during a match between Kotoko and Nsoatreman in Nsoatre.

The recurrence of such violence raises serious concerns about the safety of players, officials, and fans in Ghanaian football.

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident thoroughly and take appropriate measures to prevent further outbreaks of hooliganism.